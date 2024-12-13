A fun and fantastic holiday community event

The Malibu Education Foundation’s annual holiday market and tree lot delights festive attendees

As one entered the magical merry mayhem, he could hear the Malibu Middle and High School choirs jovially performing traditional and perennial favorite Christmas carols at the Malibu Education Foundation’s holiday market and tree lot’s Community Night on Dec. 6.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose!” The chorus proclaimed, with giggling kids of all ages chiming in, “Like a light bulb!”

As the choir members sang a repertoire of holiday favorites, attentively paying attention to the guidance of Choir Director Dr. Krysta Sorensen, proud family members of all ages, from newborn to grandparents, beamed with pride.

“Our children, Eloise, who is in the sixth grade, and Vera, who is a junior at Malibu High School, have grown up attending Malibu schools and they are really enjoying singing along and participating,” said Elsje Kibler. “It’s nice to gather as a community, and tonight, my husband, John Kibler, gets to just play dad and enjoy all of it.” John, she noted, is usually working as the band director of both Malibu Middle School and MHS and he also plays and instructs double bass in the L.A. Philharmonic.

“I really loved singing at the tree lot this year,” said Lila Bradley, a MMS choir member. “It was so cute seeing little kids dance to the songs and it’s always fun when there are Christmas choir events.”

Attendees lined up to enjoy a meal from The Fix on Wheels burger truck and to top that entree with a slushy from Kona Ice or New Zealand-style ice cream treats from Creamy Boys Ice Cream.

“I’m visiting family in Malibu for two weeks and I’m from the Netherlands,” said Bill Krumrei. “I think this is so much fun, especially because they are offering the kids the opportunity to do crafts.” Krumrei gestured toward a glittering table full of art supplies and pine cones where a host of joyful children carefully made handmade Christmas ornaments.

Little Torren McDonald, 19 months, was very excited to hear the music and to see all the wonderful trees.

“He is amazed with all of this,” his mother, Ashley McDonald, shared. “He loves being with a Malibu Santa Claus — this is a great community event!”

Children could have their faces painted and their hair braided, compliments of Salt Salon, and they could enjoy parent Jennifer Humphrey’s press-on-nails experience. Sea n Salt was on hand selling its merchandise and, of course, MMS and MHS swag were available for the locals who were attending to support local schools, all the while having a terrific time.

Local vendors set up shop and sell clothes and goodies at the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT People brought their furry friends along to the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT Kids make ornaments and write lists to Santa at the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT People brought their furry friends along to the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT Food and snacks were available at at the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT Food and snacks were available at at the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT Local vendors set up shop and sell clothes and goodies at the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot Community Night. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT A choir sings for an audience under a tent during the Malibu Education Foundation’s tree lot community event. Photo by Benjamin Hanson/TMT

Decking the Halls

The aromatic signature scents of freshly cut Christmas trees and wreaths embracingly beckoned attendees to visit the tree canopy, where visitors could purchase a variety of Christmas and Hanukkah items.

“I feel like we’re in a Hallmark movie!” Katie Eaton of Malibu, one of the makers, exclaimed as she paused for a moment to take in the festive space full of a wide variety of beautiful holiday-themed plants and adornments, including gorgeous tiles created by the ceramics students at MHS, beautiful wooden ornaments fashioned by the school’s 3D design students and potholders designed by the middle school art students. “This really is a living Hallmark movie right here, especially since my sister’s fiance is visiting us from a small British town.”

For his part, little Justin Jackson, 6, delightedly played with glow sticks as he and other children enjoyed the festive goings on.

Visitors had a hard time selecting just the right tree for their home as they perused the wide assortment of Nordmann firs, Noble, and Douglas Christmas trees.

The Mancuso family was delighted to find just the right Douglas fir for their home, especially since several attendees commented that species of tree is difficult to find this year.

“We’re getting a new shipment of trees today,” said Karin Al-Hardan, president of the Malibu Education Foundation, as she and a team of dedicated elementary, middle school, and high school parents and community volunteers busily attended to all the details inherent in orchestrating such a festive affair. “We’ve had volunteers from all four schools, including students and parents helping out at the lot this year, it’s been a true community event.”

The core team of tireless volunteers who have devoted their precious time during the holidays include Amber Vanderbilt, vice president of the Malibu Education Foundation, who co-chaired the tree lot with Al-Hardan; Maggie Castle, a MED Education board member who led the Market Vendor outreach; and Becks Wolski, a parent volunteer. Al-Hardan noted that Castle and Wolski, “orchestrated the market vendors, the market vibe — and really pulled Community Night together.”

As the night carried on, Montana Shane and his band took the stage to entertain, and DJ Oscar Novalany Johnson, an MHS student, kept up the festive spirit of the event.

Of course Santa was there. Spoiler alert: it was really SMMUSD Athletic Coordinator Daryl Adams, who is beloved by kids and parents alike as he’s the one who leads up the new extremely popular MMS athletics program, one of the beneficiaries of the Christmas Tree Market and tree’s fundraising efforts. As wee one after wee one wiggled and giggled on Santa’s lap and shared all their fervent gift wishes, Tara DeLuca, a burgeoning photographer and a senior at MHS, busied herself trying to catch all their smiles.

“Community Night is such a wonderful reminder of what makes Malibu special — neighbors coming together to celebrate, connect, and support one another,” Al-Hardan said. “Strong public schools are the foundation of a strong community, and the Malibu Education Foundation plays a crucial role in ensuring our schools have the resources they need to thrive.”

Al-Hardan added, “I also encourage everyone to visit the Holiday Market + Tree Lot, open until Sunday, Dec. 15. Don’tmiss our fun closing day event from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring holiday karaoke, the Holiday Market*, amazing food trucks like Kogi BBQ, Dulan’s Soul Food, and Hotville Chicken, plus our raffle drawing at 3 p.m. with over 40 fabulous prizes from market vendors, Barefoot Dreams, KOOZA, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, and Highway 22 Winery (buy your $10 raffle tickets at the tree lot)! It’s a festive way to support Malibu students while celebrating the season!”

Al-Hardan invites readers to visit MalibuEducationFoundation.org for more information and to donate.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...