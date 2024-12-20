The following incidents were reported between Nov. 11 and Dec. 11

11/11

Vandalism

Scott Campbell Physical Therapy was vandalized and its storefront window was shattered. The victim found a wine bottle near the property. The victim said it appeared to be a wine bottle that was used to shatter the window. The window was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

12/9

Shoplifting

A jacket worth $935 was stolen from Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu. The victim said the suspect grabbed the jacket, hid the jacket, and walked out of the store without paying. The store employee said the suspect left the parking lot in a white vehicle. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.

12/11

Burglary

A generator worth $1,300 was stolen from a property in Malibu. On Dec. 11, while the power was out, the owner turned their generator off at night and the following day their generator, two propane tanks, and power cords were stolen from their property. When the owner checked the guest house, they noticed their firearms were missing from their case. The rifle was worth $3,500 and the pistol was worth $600. The gun case was worth $250. The power cords were worth $150. The propane tanks were worth $50. Due to the power outage, their security cameras were not operational. There was no sign of forced entry. The victim was unsure how the suspect entered their home.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...