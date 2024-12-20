Parking enforcement, recent fires addressed during Public Safety Commission meeting

The People Concern outreach team reports progress on helping the homeless

On Dec. 4, just a few days before the Franklin Fire on Dec. 9, the Public Safety Commission gathered for its regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall. The meeting was attended by LA County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund, LA County Fire Chief Drew Smith, and Malibu VOP leader Mark Russo.

During the meeting, the commission received the recent parking enforcement monthly report from July 2024 to October 2024 from the Malibu Parking Enforcement Team; received a report on the Public Safety Agency activities from the County of Los Angeles Sheriff’s and Fire departments, and the California Highway Patrol; and the recent homeless services activities for September 2024 from The People Concern.

Parking Enforcement Report

On July 3, the LAZ Parking enforcement team began operations to provide additional support to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Volunteers on Patrol during the 4th of July holiday weekend. The team has since been addressing parking violations in areas where enforcement is most needed (i.e., Point Dume, Winding Way, central Malibu) as well as throughout the city to ensure public safety concerns are kept to a minimum.

Public Safety Coordinator Luis Flores provided an update on the parking citations and the citations issued. According to the report, 40 percent of citations issued are due to no front plate/read license plate. Since the LAZ parking enforcement team began in July, a total of 4369 citations have been issued since the latest report in October. In October alone, a total of 1,940 citations were issued for no front license plates on vehicles. Tesla vehicles are known to be the ones targeted for no front license plates.

“The whole goal is not issuing citations, they really want to influence community behavior, and improve public safety,” Flores said.

Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas said the team provides extra eyes for the city.

“There’s been a number of times when they observed something but it’s not in their responsibility but they’ve called it into the sheriff’s so it’s really helpful to have another set of eyes looking out there,” Dueñas said.

Malibu VOP leader Mark Russo was also at the meeting and said they have a good relationship with the LAZ team on parking enforcement.

“They’ve [LAZ Team] developed a lot, they understand the areas, they understand what types of citations to write, so we have a good working relationship with them,” Russo said. “They’re out there doing a good job.”

Sgt. Chris Soderlund also praised the LAZ Team for its work.

“My guys started complaining about them because they’re so good,” Soderlund joked.

Russo also mentioned the importance about having a front license plate when the license plate readers arrive to Malibu.

“It kind of defeats the purpose of the cameras,” Russo said. “If it’s not us, it’ll be Santa Monica, Ventura —everyone writes them [front plate citations].”

The commission also discussed creating a parking app for motorists with parking information, especially at Point Dume.

“People have no clue that there’s a 300 parking lot down below,” Commissioner Brian Merrill said.

To view the report, visit Malibucity.org/agendacenter and go to Public Safety Commission Meeting.

Public Safety Agency Report

The main topic highlighted at the meeting was the Broad Fire that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Smith attended the meeting to provide information on the fire. The fire chief said they have a robust response for anything that happens within the City of Malibu and are able to call Ventura County to assist in emergencies.

“Out of all this, one thing that stands out to me that I like the best is the good intent calls, the reason why I like those good intent calls is that people are paying attention, they’re calling in letting fire personnel go out and evaluate what the need is,” Smith said.

Smith said the two topics that are being reported on are downed power lines or smoke or fire on the hillside.

Smith compared the Broad Fire to another fire that occurred in the same location, the Bluffs Fire in 2007.

“It happened under 15 minutes, our response time was relatively quick, our response time with the aircraft was quick,” Smith said.

Commissioner Keegan Gibbs provided an update on the fire brigade.

“It was really cool to see everyone working together and it was very cohesive across the board with all the community brigades,” Gibbs said.

Smith also acknowledged the city for updating the community with the red flag warnings.

“I approached you posting and getting those notifications out so people informed,” Smith said.

Soderlund also updated the commission about the recent incident in Carbon Meza.

On Friday, Nov. 29, Damon Bivens, 58, was arrested in the 22000 block of Carbon Mesa at 3:18 p.m. to investigate a 911 call stating that someone had shot six shots from a guesthouse. According to Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo, as deputies approached the guest house, an individual shot at deputies, either from the guest house or a home on the property. The suspect was arrested and charged after shooting at deputies.

“Our crime lab came out to the house to process it for evidence and document the scene and they said it was the most extensive crime scene that they’ve had to deal with in crime history,” Soderlund said. “They were there from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. the next day collecting evidence.”

“He’s in custody right now, nobody was injured, nobody was hurt thank god, that was the day after Thanksgiving,” Soderlund said. “Any attempt crime is treated as you actually did it, so it’s serious charges.”

His bail is set at $1 million.

The People Concern Malibu Outreach Team

In September 2024, the total number of contacts made by the outreach team was 290, with 83 unduplicated contacts,and 15 individuals were contacted in permanent or temporary housing. Of the 68 unduplicated contacts currently on the streets, nine were new contacts, with two of them becoming repeat contacts. There are currently 30 contacts considered in various stages of engagement, and 38 are refusing services at this point. The outreach team continues to contact these individuals with the goal of getting them engaged in the housing process.

As the cold weather season approaches, the outreach team is dedicated to assisting unhoused clients in preparing for the change in climate by providing warm clothing, blankets, hand and feet warmers, etc. The team recognizes that the drop in temperature may lead some clients to consider lighting fires for warmth. To address this, members are actively educating them about the dangers associated with fires and strongly discouraging their use. Instead, the team is offering alternative methods to stay warm and ensuring they have the resources they need to navigate the winter safely.

In October 2024, the total number of contacts made by the outreach team was 205, with 65 unduplicated contacts, with 16 individuals contacted in permanent or temporary housing. Of the 49 unduplicated contacts currently on the streets, five were new contacts, with one of them becoming repeat contacts. There are currently 28 contacts considered in various stages of engagement, and 21 are refusing services at this point.

The next Public Safety Commission meeting is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

