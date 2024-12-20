Letter to the Editor: Kudos to those who battled the fire

Dear Editor,

Gentlemen, good afternoon. It is with great enthusiasm I write to update you Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade members, to offer high praise and abundant congratulations to the following Dual Brigade members for their participation in battling the Franklin Fire event. Their effort is nothing short of heroic: Capt. Tim Biglow, Capt. Aron Marderosian, Capt. Mikke Pierson, Emmet Pierson, Patrick Lynch, Charlie Wilkinson, and Milo Gibson. The leadership of the Community Brigade should be identified and praised, especially Keegan Gibbs — his acumen was clear and focused, and his mission resolute. Way to go KG, a feather in your cap.

We all watched the images hourly, daily, nightly; the live media coverage was massive, only to be dwarfed by the outstanding response by Chief Drew Smith of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the hundreds of Cal Fire firefighters. A truly impressive display of manpower, airpower, and equipment.

For those of our Malibu West Brigade that remained closer to the neighborhood, thank you as well. Your continued support was comforting to the residents. More hazardous conditions may be headed our way in the days ahead. Stay ready to respond.

Cheers,

Dermot Stoker

MWVFB

