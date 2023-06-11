The following incidents were reported between May 8 to May 17

5/8

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked on Wandermere Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their vehicle unlocked, and their prescription medication was stolen. There was no damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/11

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the driver’s door unlocked and upon return, their iPhone, wallet, and $30 in cash was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/14

Burglary

A vehicle parked on Malibu Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the key in a lockbox, went surfing, and upon return, the lockbox was missing, and their iPhone, wallet and personal clothing was stolen. The victim received a notification that an estimated $5,000 was withdrawn from their account. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/16

Grand Theft

An estimated $1,200 worth of alcohol was stolen from Malibu Ranch Market. According to the victim, the suspects entered the store, and one was distracting them while the other went to grab the bottles of wine and champagne and walked out of the store without paying. There were an estimated eight bottles of champagne that were stolen. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

5/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked their vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, their cell phone and wallet were stolen from the center console. The victim said the suspect’s forced entry to his vehicle after noticing pry marks on the driver’s side door. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/17

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked on Zuma Canyon Trail was broken into and ransacked. The victim believed they left their vehicle unlocked before hiking, and upon return, their wallet was missing. The victim was notified that an estimated $2,663 was charged at a Sams Club in Santa Clarita. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

