Letter to the Editor: Need for improved school safety measures

Dear Editor,

We are writing to highlight the need for improved school safety measures in our community, as brought to life by the recent incident during a 6th-grade field trip at the Getty, which was covered by The Malibu Times.

Firstly, we would like to express our appreciation for the efforts made by the SMMUSD Board of Education and the Malibu City Council thus far. Their commitment to addressing this issue is commendable. However, it is crucial that we not only acknowledge their efforts but also offer our unwavering support and partnership in order to facilitate ongoing investments in campus safety improvements.

By collaborating with community stakeholders, including parents, educators, local law enforcement, and relevant organizations, we can develop comprehensive strategies to enhance school safety and foster a culture of safety within our schools.

As a community, we must prioritize the safety of our children and those who educate them. By continuously advocating for increased investments in school safety and actively participating in the dialogue, we can ensure a secure learning environment that nurtures the growth and development of our students.

We urge all community members to join forces and make school safety a top priority. Together, we can create an environment where our students and teachers feel protected and empowered to thrive.

Signed By:

Karin Al-Hardan

President, Malibu Middle and High School PTSA

Jessica Butler-Bell

President, Webster Elementary PTA

Melanie Heseker

President, Malibu Elementary School PTA

Josie Kletter and Roui Israel

Co-Chairs, Malibu Schools Leadership Council

Kasey Earnest

Chief Professional Officer, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

Siugen Costanza, Director of Community Affairs & Outreach, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

