Public Works Department working with Caltrans on Safety issues at Trancas Creek Bridge Project

The Trancas Bridge Replacement Project as of Jan. 6 is located near Trancas Country Market. According to the City of Malibu's website, after the end of October, there will be minimal construction activity, as the project permit does not allow work in the creek area between Nov. 1 and May 1. The original project completion date of early 2024 could potentially be delayed to early 2025. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Public Works Department has been in communication with Caltrans District 7 to address traffic safety issues related to the Trancas Creek Bridge Replacement Project on PCH. The Public Works Director spoke with Caltrans’ Chief Deputy District Director last week. They agreed to meet with the City to discuss the ongoing issues with the project and its impacts on traffic safety; potential issues when Caltrans moves on to the next stage of the project; and to perform some immediate traffic safety measures. Caltrans has been working on the land side of westbound PCH just west of Guernsey Avenue to correct a drainage issue; adjusting the K-rail at the eastern end of Trancas Bridge, the site of a recent traffic collision;  and will add a flashing beacon and signage to alert oncoming motorists. The City will continue to work with Caltrans on project issues and will stress the importance of ensuring public safety during construction. See more information about the project.

