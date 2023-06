Free outdoor screening: City of Malibu kicks off the Summer Season of CineMalibu’s community movies with ‘Top Gun’ on June 17

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series returns to Malibu Bluffs Park for a summer of free, family-friendly outdoor community movie screenings with trivia, games, food trucks and more, starting with “Top Gun” (1986, PG) on Saturday, June 17. This summer, the series presents iconic films from the 1980s.

CineMalibu™ Schedule

“Top Gun” (1986, PG) Saturday, June 17, 7:00 PM

“E.T.” (1982, PG) Saturday, July 15, 7:00 PM

“Karate Kid” (1984, PG) Saturday, August 19, 6:30 PM

Arrive early to participate in themed activities with the Malibu Library, contests, giveaways, a raffle, and to purchase tasty food from the D’Amores Pizza Truck and treats from Apollo’s Expresso and Shave Ice.

The movies start at sunset and pre-event activities start at 5:00 PM. Malibu Bluffs Park is located at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon.

At the City of Malibu booth, show a staff member that you follow the Community Services Department on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win great prizes, including gift cards to local businesses and a 30% off coupon for a City of Malibu recreation program.

Tickets or RSVPs are not required. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not allowed at Malibu Bluffs Park. Dogs must be on leash and under control of their owners at all times.

The City of Malibu’s CineMalibu™ series has presented free outdoor movie screenings for the community since 2005. For more information, visit the webpage or call 310-317-1364.

