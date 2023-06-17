The following incidents were reported between May 16 to May 24

5/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into, and an iPhone and $100 in cash were stolen. The victim said there were pry marks left on the driver-side door, indicating it was forced entry.

5/19

Burglary

Construction tools worth $4,220 were stolen from a construction site near the Pepperdine campus. The victim said they have security footage of the incident available and will submit it for evidence.

5/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key underneath the bumper, went to the beach, and upon return, the keys were missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The victim also received multiple notifications of unauthorized purchases made at an Apple store, and the purchases were declined.

5/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and ransacked. The driver-side door lock was damaged and estimated to cost $150 to repair.

5/24

Burglary

A white Porsche worth $80,000 was stolen from a property on Sweetwater Mesa. There were security cameras available, but they were not working during the time of the incident.

