HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Ocean Water Use Warning issued for Surfrider Beach; Malibu Pier cleared

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
205
Surfrider Beach. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

• Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

• Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

• Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

• Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

• Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

• Malibu Pier in Malibu

• Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Previous article
Middle School promotion proudly promotes 86 students in last Friday’s celebration
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×