Ocean Water Use Warning issued for Surfrider Beach; Malibu Pier cleared

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

• Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

• Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

• Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

• Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

• Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

• Malibu Pier in Malibu

• Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

