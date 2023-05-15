The following incidents were reported between March 3 to April 20

3/30

Petty Theft

A garbage bin was stolen from a property near Las Flores Beach. There was no security footage for evidence. The garbage bin was worth $50.

4/14

Vandalism

Legacy Park was vandalized, and an estimated $4,600 worth of damage was reported. The report stated blue spray paint was sprayed around the park’s benches, trash cans, signs, stonework, electrical boxes, flooring, and walkways. There was no security footage for evidence.

4/16

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Civic Center Way was broken into and ransacked. The damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There was no security footage for evidence.

4/19

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key fob in a bush, went surfing, and upon return, the key was stolen and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s iPhone worth $1,000 was stolen. The victim received notifications of multiple charges made to their credit cards. There was no security footage for evidence.

4/20

Grand Theft

An estimated $2,412 worth of alcohol was stolen from Whole Foods in Malibu Park at Cross Creek. The security footage showed the suspect loading multiple items in a tote bag and walking out of the store without paying.

4/20

Grand Theft

An electric bicycle worth $1,250 was stolen from a property on Surfwood Road. The victim said the green bicycle with a basket was attached to his vehicle. There was security footage, but due to poor lighting, they were unable to identify the suspect. The suspect was seen riding away on the bike and out of view. The victim did not have the serial number because the bicycle was not manufactured with one.

