UCLA Health and Pepperdine University Pre-Med Club will be hosting a Blood Drive at the Malibu Jewish Center & Synagogue, on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up go to ucedonor.com, use the code “PUMED.” Donors get a movie ticket or $10 gift card.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...