The following incidents were reported between June 11 to June 18

6/11

Petty theft

A wallet worth $450 was stolen from the parking lot at Whole Foods. The victim said they were loading their groceries in their vehicle and they noticed their wallet was missing two hours later. The victim said they received a notification of an estimated $71 that had been charged at the Exxon gas station in Topanga. The victim was able to cancel her credit cards before further charges were made.

6/13

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key in the front driver-side tire, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim said they received a notification of the card being used at Nordstrom for $600 and at Bloomingdales for $800. The purchases were declined and the victim was able to cancel their credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/16

Shoplifting

An estimated $239 worth of BIC lighters and $19 worth of socks were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspects were described as a tall black male, wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and a backpack, walking around the store and taking the items from the counter. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

6/17

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim said their key was missing and was unable to gain access to their vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/18

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and an iPhone and camera were stolen. The victim said they placed the key fob underneath the right rim of the car and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The camera was worth $900, the iPhone was worth $700. The victims wallet and credit card were also missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

6/18

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Winding Way was broken into and ransacked. The victim noticed the rear passenger window was smashed, and an estimated $500 worth of designer bags and cosmetics were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

