Planning Director search continues

The City of Malibu is searching once again for an interim planning director just less than a week after announcing the appointment of Jack Wong to lead the busy department. Wong’s appointment is invalid under city restrictions regarding hiring employees who are receiving retirement pensions from other municipalities. Those previous benefits may be revoked or reduced under new employment. A city statement said Wong’s appointment to the interim role would be “infeasible for both parties.” Although Wong came to the city with years of municipal planning experience he did admit he had no experience working with the California Coastal Commission, a meaningful component of many Malibu projects.

Last month Richard Mollica gave notice of his retirement from the position. His last day is July 25. The city is now on a new search for an interim planning director.

