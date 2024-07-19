Planning Commission approves alcohol to be sold at two new facilities in Malibu 

City manager introduces interim planning director at the Planning Commission on Monday

To start off the Planning Commission meeting on Monday night, Commissioner Skylar Peak thanked Planning Director Richard Mollica for his dedication to the community serving as Planning Director for the City of Malibu for 20 years. In his comments, Peak emphasized Mollica’s performance during and after the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

“Richard worked around the clock within that disaster to put our city back together, to get residents the information that they needed and I don’t think that anyone understands the amount of work that his staff under his leadership did to get our city back on its feet,” Peak said. “I wanted to acknowledge that and tell you how much I appreciate you, and you are going to be deeply missed.”

Commissioner Denise Smith also thanked Mollica for his service.

“I do believe that your calming voice during that time, saved us; you put our city at ease,” Smith said. “I wish you and your wonderful and beautiful family all the best.”

Mollica thanked the commission for his recognition and introduced interim Assistant Planning Director Salvador Lopez Jr.

“I’m happy to be here,” Lopez said.

In other comments, Peak mentioned the recent letter submitted from Assistant Planning Director Adrian Fernandez to City Council stated that he wanted to “finally raise the curtain on abuses and collusion that [he] has both witnessed and personally endured within the City of Malibu.”

However, the commission was unable to address the letter and was asked to move the discussion forward.

Senior Management Analyst Rebecca Evans mentioned the recent passing of one of their environmental review board employees.

City Manager Steve McClary attended the meeting to introduce their interim Planning Director Jack Wong.

“I’m here as a person who’s eager to work for the City of Malibu,” Wong said. “Prompt your programs, work with the community, residents, and businesses.”

The commission moved on to Coastal Development Permit-Woolsey Fire No. 23-004, Site Plan Review No. 23-026 andDemolition Permit No. 24-020; an application to allow for the construction of a 4,620 square-foot addition to a destroyed single-family residence approved under Planning Verification-Woolsey Fire No. 21-034, extension of the existing swimming pool and spa, reconfiguration of the existing driveway, hardscape, landscape, grading, improvements to the existing tennis court; demolition of existing hardscape and landscape, and installation of a new onsite wastewater treatment system; including a site plan review for construction of the residence over 18 feet in height not to exceed 24 feet in height (Continued from June 3).

The commission motioned to move the item to another meeting with recommendations and suggestions.

The commission motioned to continue Coastal Development Permit No. 22-003, Variance No. 22-024, Variance No. 23-004, and Site Plan Review No. 22-029. An application to construct a new, two-story single-family residence and associated development. Due to a tight schedule the commission voted to move to the August 5 meeting and begin the meeting at 6 p.m.

The commission motioned to approve Conditional Use Permit No. 23-009; An application for a food market to sell beer and wine for off-site consumption (Continued from June 3).

The commission had a long debate on whether to allow this location to serve alcohol due to the recent July 4 fatality on Pacific Coast Highway.

After a break, the commission approved Conditional Use Permit No. 24-007; an application to allow the operation of a new restaurant, market, and sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption.

Both Chair John Mazza and Commissioner Kraig Hill were against approving the permit.

The commission motioned to approve the permit with recommendations. The next commission meeting is on August 5.

