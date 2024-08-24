The following incidents were reported between July 24 to July 30

7/24
Vandalism
A parking lot near the Malibu Outrigger condominium was vandalized. The damage was estimated to cost $600 to $700 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
7/28
Burglary
A vehicle parked near Paradise Cove was broken into and the rear passenger seat window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $700 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
7/29
Grand Theft
An iPhone worth $1,200 was stolen from the Las Flores Beach. The victim left their belongings on a beach chair near their property, went for a 15-minute walk, and upon return, their items were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.
7/30
Petty Theft
A gallon of milk was stolen from the gas station on Topanga Canyon. The suspect, described as a white male with blond hair, was seen on camera taking the milk from the fridge and walking out of the store without paying. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.