Calendar for the week of Aug. 22

SUN., AUG 25

JEWELRY-MAKING EXPERIENCE AT THIRD SPACE MALIBU

The community is invited to join Third Space Malibu’s Kidd’s Jewelry Heist “Jewelry-Making Experience” on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 5 p.m. Those who attend can create their own necklaces, bracelets, keychains, and earrings during an hour-long session with the help of a mentor. Participants can take home two unique pieces of jewelry each.

WED, AUG. 28

CALTRANS IN-PERSON MEETING

All community members are invited to attend workshops to learn about and give input to Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study in person at Malibu City Hall, Council Chambers, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. This meeting will not be broadcast or livestreamed. The study aims to identify safety and multimodal travel improvements for all users of PCH in Malibu, including options for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as enhancing transit opportunities on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. For further questions, please contact D7.System.Planning@dot.ca.gov. The next virtual meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the city’s website at malibucity.org.

WED, AUG. 28

DRUMBOXING AT MILESTONE RANCH

Enjoy a morning of connection and inspiration with drumboxing demonstration, inspirational guest speakers, coffee, tea, and snacks on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Milestone Ranch, 203 Vera Canyon Road. All members of the rehabilitation community, therapists, and healers are welcome. To RSVP, email christina@drumboxing.com.

AUG 30 TO SEPT 2

MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF

The annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off takes place this Labor Day weekend, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. The annual festival returns for its 42nd year and brings food, music, carnival rides, and a thrilling chili and skate competition to the community. Proceeds of the event support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu. For more information and where to buy tickets visit malibuchilicookoff.org.

MON, SEPT 2

LABOR DAY: CITY HALL CLOSED

Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

WED, SEPT 4

PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSION MEETING

The Public Safety Commission meets regularly at 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month in the Multipurpose Room at Malibu City Hall.

WED, SEPT. 4

YOUTH WATER POLO SPLASHBALL PARENT MEETING AND PLAYER EVALUATIONS

Coaches meet and greet, and swim evaluations will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Malibu Community Pool. Meet the coaches. Visit MalibuCity.org/Aquatics for more information. Registration is required prior to attending the parent meeting and player evaluations. Please register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

THURS, SEPT 12

CALTRANS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP FOR PCH PLAN FEASIBILITY STUDY

All community members are invited to attend virtual workshops to learn about and give input Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration and meeting link can be found on the cities website malibucity.org.

Call-in Number: (408) 418-938

Access Code: 2489 232 0266

Password: 78575857

SAT, SEPT 14

DEREK SCHIMMING ART EXHIBIT AT MALIBU CITY GALLERY

The Malibu Art Association will hold an art exhibit by the late artist Derek Schimming from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25. The retrospective art exhibition with the Malibu Art Association gallery opening is on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall. For more information visit malibuartscommission.org.

SAT, SEPT 14

FLOW YOGA AND MEDIATION WORKSHOP

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Instructed by The Mindry. First workshop is on Sept. 14: Flow Yoga and Meditation from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; followed by Reiki Soundbath on Oct. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Manifestation Meditation on November 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Register online at parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us/default.aspx.

TUES, SEPT 17

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

Dr. Safiya Noble is a 2021 MacArthur Fellow, a recipient of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, and author of the highly acclaimed “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism.”

Dr. Noble’s research focuses on how digital media impacts our lives and intersects with issues of race, gender, culture, and technology. In this talk, she will discuss her book and delve into issues ranging from marginalization and misrepresentation in commercial information platforms like Google Search, to the profound power struggles that violate civil, human, and collective rights through AI and machine learning projects. RSVP required. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TRANCAS SUMMER NIGHTS

Trancas Summer Night Concerts have returned for the summer every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes placeon Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano

