Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Aug 26

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of City Tile to Mahan Amirkian for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu.
Previously Discussed Items:
- Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 520.
New Items:
- 2023 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement for the Pacific Coast Highway Right Turn
- Lane at Trancas Canyon Road
- Acceptance of Pacific Coast Highway Median Improvements Project
- Acceptance of Malibu Park Resurfacing Project
- Disposal of Surplus Equipment – Fleet Vehicles
- Small Enterprises Agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.
- Investment Report for the Month Ending July 31, 2024
- Disposal of Surplus Property – Wide Format Printer
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 24-009 regarding Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028 – An application to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, second unit and associated development (6734 Zumirez Drive; Owner/Appellant: IBN Properties, LLC)
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- White Heart Foundation Fee Waiver
- Consideration of Nobu Restaurant Conditional Use Permit
Council Items:
- Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2024 League of California Cities Annual Conference.
