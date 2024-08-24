Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Aug 26

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
295

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation of City Tile to Mahan Amirkian for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu.

Previously Discussed Items:

  1. Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 520.

New Items: 

  1. 2023 Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan
  2. Amendment to Professional Services Agreement for the Pacific Coast Highway Right Turn
  3. Lane at Trancas Canyon Road
  4. Acceptance of Pacific Coast Highway Median Improvements Project
  5. Acceptance of Malibu Park Resurfacing Project
  6. Disposal of Surplus Equipment – Fleet Vehicles
  7. Small Enterprises Agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.
  8. Investment Report for the Month Ending July 31, 2024
  9. Disposal of Surplus Property – Wide Format Printer

Ordinances and Public Hearings:

  1. Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 24-009 regarding Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028 – An application to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, second unit and associated development (6734 Zumirez Drive; Owner/Appellant: IBN Properties, LLC)

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. White Heart Foundation Fee Waiver
  2. Consideration of Nobu Restaurant Conditional Use Permit

Council Items:

  1. Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2024 League of California Cities Annual Conference.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.