Letter to The Editor: Malibu can set the example for political discourse this election cycle

Dear Editor,

As Malibu’s mayor, I am dedicated to upholding the values of our community, ensuring that our town remains a safe, prosperous, and vibrant place to live and raise a family.

Recently, I was falsely accused of a cybercrime — a claim so outrageous that it hardly deserves mention. You may have seen the sensational headlines in local blogs: “Malibu Mayor Cited In A Cyber Crime.” Let me be clear: these allegations are not only absurd, but entirely false, defamatory, and deeply hurtful. In fact, the articles spreading these false claims have since been removed from Patch and NewsBreak for numerous and flagrant violations of community guidelines.

Yet, this incident speaks to a larger issue that threatens to undermine the very fabric of our community: the deterioration of political discourse. In an era where divisiveness often overshadows reason, we must resist the temptation to allow baseless attacks, intimidation, and misinformation to dictate the narrative. Instead, we should be leading by example, demonstrating that even when we disagree on policy, we can do so constructively.

Malibu faces real challenges — challenges that require our full attention and collective effort. From the ever-present threat of wildfires to the ongoing need for improved safety along Pacific Coast Highway, our community has significant issues to continue to address. Public safety remains a top priority, as does ensuring that our children receive a quality education in an environment that prepares them for the future.

Of course, we won’t always agree on the best way to tackle the issues and challenges that confront Malibu. Disagreement is a natural part of governance and democracy. But how we choose to engage with each other when we disagree says everything about who we are as a community. Instead of resorting to false personal attacks or spreading misinformation, let’s focus on what really matters: the well-being of our neighbors and the future of our city.

The upcoming election cycle presents us with a choice. We can either allow divisive rhetoric and baseless accusations to dominate the conversation, or we can set a new standard for political discourse. Let’s choose the latter. Let’s show the rest of the country that Malibu is a place where people can share their passion for important issues while maintaining respect and civility.

Our city’s history is rich with examples of community-driven progress, from our environmental conservation efforts to the way we’ve rallied together in the face of disasters. This election cycle, let’s add to that legacy by setting the example for how political discourse should be conducted. We owe it to ourselves, to our children, and to the future of Malibu.

We are all in this together, and by focusing on the real priorities — fire safety, public safety, education, the preservation of our town’s character, and the well-being of our community — we can ensure that Malibu remains the exceptional place we know and love.

Doug Stewart

Mayor of Malibu

