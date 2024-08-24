Letter to The Editor: State senator lauds Cornucopia Foundation and the Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, Ingrid Yael Jensen took the podium to deliver exciting news for the Malibu community. She announced that both the Cornucopia Foundation and the Malibu Farmers Market have received prestigious recognitions from State Sen. Brad Sherman. These honors acknowledge the outstanding work and unwavering commitment that the foundation and the market have shown toward enhancing the community.

Sherman’s recognitions highlight the vital role that the Cornucopia Foundation and the Malibu Farmers Market play in promoting sustainability, supporting local farmers, and fostering a sense of community in Malibu. This acknowledgment is a testament to the enduring impact of their efforts in nurturing both the environment and the people of Malibu.

In addition, the residents have brought the issues surrounding Legacy Park to Debra Bianco’s attention. As the president and co-founder of the Cornucopia Foundation, which sponsors and owns the Malibu Farmers Market, Debra addressed the City Council to express our gratitude for regaining access to the county parking lot. However, the provided space is insufficient on its own to meet the needs of Malibu residents and to rival markets like Pacific Palisades and Brentwood.

Legacy Park alone is not large enough to accommodate our needs, nor is the section of the county parking lot that has been allocated to us. Several residents have proposed a solution that would utilize both areas more effectively. By positioning the tents along the perimeter of Legacy Park, aligning them with the parking spaces and the curb of the park, we would ensure compliance with the park’s deed. In addition, this arrangement would integrate the available county parking lot space, making it feasible to host a market that benefits the community.

Additionally, because the parking spaces along Civic Center Way are owned by the City of Malibu, as verified by Senior Management Analyst Brandie Ayala who stated, “Civic Center Way is a public roadway. Parking along this roadway is public,” this solution appears viable.

Ultimately, the decision rests with the city, but we firmly believe that employing both Legacy Park and the available county parking lot strategically will provide the space needed for a successful market while maintaining the integrity of Legacy Park.

The Cornucopia Foundation Board,

