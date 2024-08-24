Letter to The Editor: Thanks to those who make Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade go

A quick but meaningful shoutout to the members of the Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade, who have dedicated many hours of training, to become an efficient force in combating wildfires, and structure protection, in and around ourneighborhood.

The commitment and dedication these Gentlemen have displayed is outstanding. Many of these volunteers have also joined the Community Brigade, which I highly recommend to all able-bodied residents in Malibu. The level of training will be more intense and extremely valuable.

A serious tip of the cap to Keegan Gibbs, who has made an Olympian effort to procure grant money to fund this great new program. Well done, Keegan. Chief Drew Smith, is a huge link in the chain of events that make all these developments possible, for his acumen and resolve to help create the Community Brigade, and train the many volunteers, is incredible.

The following is a roster of the Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade:

First let me applaud the Fire Brigade captains here in Malibu West: Aron Marderosian, Armanado Petretti, Erik Rondell, Tim Biglow, Mikke Pierson, and Greg Corinth — these six gentlemen are the backbone of the organization. I’m unable to express my deep appreciation for their solid effort. I can only attempt to display their dedication.

The Brigade members: John Armstrong, Tim Bice, Merlin Clarke, Mike Downing, Dominic Fote, Milo Gibson, Paul Grisanti, Mark Gruskin, John Hathorn, David Hays, Carey Hayes, Nathan Johnson, Patrick Kolsch, Mark Loquet, Patrick Lynch, RJ Miller, Scott Mulder, David Myers, Emmet Pierson, Jason Riddick, Ryan Rocca, Lance Roth, Josh Spiegel, Tom Trafalski, Karl Tso, Mark Wetton, and Charlie Wilkinson.

I am extremely honored to acknowledge our training officer since 2012, retired Battalion Chief Walt Shirk, who has been instrumental in moving us toward our goals — many thanks Walt. Also, to Capt. Rick Mullen of Station 72, who has been a valuable training resource: Thanks Rick, your knowledge and energy has been invigorating.

To the Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade, I couldn’t be more proud to serve with you gentlemen. It is a rare occasion when such a small group can assemble, and work as one, for the benefit of many. My gratitude is beyond measure, and my thanks without limit. Let’s keep going forward, and hope this coming fire season passes without incident.

Gratefully,

Dermot Stoker,

Malibu West Volunteer Fire Brigade

