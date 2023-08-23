The following incidents were reported between July 20 to July 27

7/20

Burglary

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Paradise Cove was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left their purse in the front passenger seat, started their shift at Paradise Cove, and upon return, the window was shattered, and their purse was stolen. The victim’s wallet ap was also stolen from the center console. The window was estimated to cost $4,000 to repair. The damaged floor lock was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/27

Burglary

A security camera captured an unidentified male wearing burgundy colored shorts and a white tank top entering an unoccupied home on Malibu Road. The victim said the main house is left open to the birds and cats could go outside. The victim said there was no sign of forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing.

7/27

Grand Theft

A Mac laptop worth $1,300 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Malibu Road. The victim parked their vehicle in the driveway, went inside to prepare for the gym, and when they went outside, they saw a gray sedan drive away quickly. The victim said the suspects stole their laptop from their vehicle. The victim was able to capture the suspect’s license place with their phone. The security cameras were also submitted for evidence.

