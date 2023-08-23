Adamson House docents training available for the fall

Adamson House decents are trained volunteers who share the history, art, and architecture of the Amason House through guided tours. Docents also answer guest questions, staff the Malibu Lagoon Museum, and represent California State Parks.

“We lead tours of the historical Adamson house that highlight the rich history of Malibu and early California as well as architecture and art,” California State Parks Interpreter Allison Frye said. “We are entirely volunteer run – since the museum opened in 1983. California’s plan was to tear it down to build a parking lot but the community of Malibu came together to save the home and then run it as a museum.”

This training includes classroom-style lectures with content specialties and hands-on training. Once trained, docents commit to 8.5 hours of service a month. Docents choose a shift from Wednesday to Saturday, 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The training fee is $50 which covers membership to the Adamson House Foundation and materials. Training and orientation begins on Sept. 20. Contact ah.volunteers@parks.ca.gov. or (310)456-8432.

The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Guests wait for the tour of the Adamson House to begin on Friday, Nov. 25, the first day of tours being offered. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

