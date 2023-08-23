Man stabbed to death at Las Tunas Beach in Malibu

The LASD is investigating a stabbing death that occurred on Monday, August 22 at around 11 p.m. at Las Tunas Beach. Deputies responding to a domestic violence discovered a male adult with stab wounds.

Deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department provided medical treatment to the victim on scene. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect had left the scene prior to Deputies’ arrival and is still outstanding. LASD Homicide Bureau is actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (323) 697-7327, or leave anonymous tips at (800) 222-8477 or at the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

