Boffo movie producers list their Malibu home for sale

The home of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and her producer husband Frank Marshall is now listed for sale. The couple is asking $18.5 million for their stunning Carbon Mesa home. It features indoor-outdoor living from nearly every room in the house that’s designed with floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the expansive ocean view from its bluff-top location. The modern home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, clerestory windows, and mature landscaping surrounding an infinity pool and deck. Listing agent Stan Richman of Compass says the property “evokes instant tranquility” and “stunning ocean vistas.” The Hollywood couple helped found entertainment production giant Amblin Entertainment with their frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg. Kennedy has helmed Lucasfilm for the past decade and has overseen its “Star Wars” franchise purchased by Disney in 2012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...