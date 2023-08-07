The following incidents were reported between July 10 to July 12

7/10

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into, and an iPhone, wallet, and Casio watch was stolen. The victim left the key underneath the front passenger wheel of the vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, their vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s iPhone was worth $1,200, the wallet was worth $60, and the Casio watch was worth $50. The victim’s key fob was also stolen, which will cost $100 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/10

Burglary

Two designer bags worth $5,000 each were stolen from a vehicle parked near Malibu Country Drive. The victim noticed the passenger side window was shattered and their belongings were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked at the Zuma Beach parking lot was broken into and ransacked. The victim went surfing and upon return, they noticed the door lock was damaged and their vehicle was ransacked. An estimated $40 in cash was stolen and multiple credit cards were missing from the victims wallet. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

