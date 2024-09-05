The following incidents were reported between July 1 to July 31

7/1

Burglary

A property on Via Vicenta was broken into and a television and laptop were stolen. The victim believes there was a spare key left under the mat where the suspects entered, but was unsure how they entered their property. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The television was worth $1,000, the laptop was worth $600.

7/30

Burglary

Moonshadows Restaurant was broken into and ransacked. A window was shattered, and a door was damaged. The damage was estimated to cost $10,500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/31

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim went hiking an upon return, they noticed the window was shattered, and their vintage pouch with an estimated $93, was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $300 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/31

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and a laptop and miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim went hiking and upon return, they noticed their items were stolen. There was no damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...