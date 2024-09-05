Bill to implement speeding cameras on PCH passes, heads to governor’s desk

Senate Bill 1297 was authored by State Senator Ben Allen, co-authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin

Senate Bill 1297 (SB 1297), a bill to increase safety along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, has successfully passed California Legislature and is now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for final approval.

Authored by Senator Ben Allen and co-authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Senate Bill 1297 aims to significantly enhance road safety by establishing speed cameras along the PCH.

After four Pepperdine students were killed in October 2023 by a speeding motorist while walking along PCH, the demand to make Pacific Coast Highway grew exponentially. The community called on lawmakers to increase safety along the highway. On Nov. 13, 2023, the City Council declared a local state of emergency. Earlier this year, the City Council approved a long-term contract with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to establish a dedicated three-officer traffic enforcement taskforce to patrol PCH in city limits.

Since the city contracted with the CHP, adding to the LA County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) traffic operations in January, there has been a significant increase in enforcement and progress in reducing injury collisions. CHP and LASD combined issued a total of 4,790 traffic citations for all hazardous driving Jan. 1 to June 30, 74 percent more than the same period last year. They issued 3,404 citations for speeding from Jan. 1 through June 30, 82 percent more than last year. Although the number of collisions hasn’t changed significantly, the combined enforcement efforts of both agencies resulted in 41 injury collisions, a 36 percent decrease over the same period last year.

In addition to improving the highway, residents have also asked for the implementation of speed cameras to reduce speeding on the PCH. SB 1297 calls for the state to install five speed camera systems along the 21-mile stretch of PCH that passes through Malibu.

“This legislation builds on our efforts that led to Caltrans to spend over $4 million on road safety improvements along PCH over the past year,” Irwin said. “Our work to make Malibu safer and to save lives has only just begun and I’mproud to continue working alongside Senator Allen to champion this important cause.”

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart highlighted the bill’s importance for the community, particularly in light of the upcoming anniversary of a tragic incident that claimed the lives of four Pepperdine students on Oct. 17, 2023.

“SB 1297 represents a critical step forward in our ongoing efforts to make Malibu safer for everyone who travels along the Pacific Coast Highway,” he said. “The loss of the four Pepperdine students was a devastating reminder of the dangers posed by speeding. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Senator Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and all the advocates, community members, and lawmakers who have worked tirelessly to bring this bill to the governor’s desk. Your dedication and support have been instrumental in getting us to this point. Now, I urge Gov. Newsom to sign SB 1297 into law so we can start implementing these vital safety measures.”

Senator Ben Allen applauded the Legislature’s passage of SB 1297.

“I’m grateful that my colleagues in the Legislature saw the wisdom and importance of this measure to save lives along the Pacific Coast Highway,” he said. “These speed cameras will play a critical role in minimizing reckless driving on this beautiful but exceedingly dangerous stretch of highway. I am hopeful that Gov. Newsom agrees with the overwhelming support this has received and signs this into law to keep Malibu residents and visitors safe.”

