Calendar for the week of Sept. 5

SAT, SEPT 7

SUMMER POETRY JUBILATIONS

Join Ann Buxie at Summer Jubilations this Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Malibu Library. A gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering features selected poets, Sophie and Jolynn Regan, an open mic, and conversation. The event is complimentary, and reservations are not required. For more information, visit the poetry webpage at Malibucity.org.

A CALL 2 PEACE ENSEMBLE AT MALIBU MUSIC

Experience a mesmerizing evening with the A Call 2Peace Ensemble, featuring award-winning artists Federico Ramos, Sonia Kazarova, Ron Wagner, and Eduardo Del Signore on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Malibu Music. With origins in the inaugural “A Call 2Peace Concert Series” of 2003, the ensemble has showcased diverse talents worldwide, using music to bridge global cultures. Their mission to support impactful charities, which began in Strasbourg in 2010, continues through local performances that raise awareness and funds for organizations like Oxfam, UNICEF, and Echo Valley Hope. This is a free event.

SUN, SEPT 8

RIDE TO THE FLAGS

Nearly 500 motorcycle riders, including military veterans, will cruise for the 17th annual Ride to the Flags, an escorted motorcycle ride down PCH to honor the lives lost on 9/11 and those who have been injured in military service will take place this year on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. at Alumni Park, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Please park near the intersection of PCH and Malibu Canyon Road.

THURS, SEPT 12

CALTRANS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP FOR PCH PLAN FEASIBILITY STUDY

All community members are invited to attend virtual workshops to learn about and give input Caltrans’ PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration and meeting link can be found on the cities website malibucity.org.

Call-in Number: (408) 418-938

Access Code: 2489 232 0266

Password: 78575857

SAT, SEPT 14

DEREK SCHIMMING ART EXHIBIT AT MALIBU CITY GALLERY

The Malibu Art Association will hold an art exhibit by the late artist Derek Schimming from Sept. 16 through Oct. 25. The retrospective art exhibition with the Malibu Art Association gallery opening is on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. at the Malibu City Gallery at City Hall. For more information visit malibuartscommission.org.

SAT, SEPT 14

FLOW YOGA AND MEDIATION WORKSHOP

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Instructed by The Mindry. First workshop is on Sept. 14: Flow Yoga and Meditation from 9 to 10:30 a.m.; followed by Reiki Soundbath on Oct. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and Manifestation Meditation on Nov. 6 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Register online at parksrecreation.ci.malibu.ca.us/default.aspx.

SUN, SEPT. 15

SIXTH ANNUAL SAFETY AND PREPARENESS FAIR AT MALIBU CITY HALL

The free event, coordinated by the city and the Community Emergency Response Team, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Information will be provided concerning a broad assortment ofpublic safety and disaster preparedness topics, including PCH safety, traffic safety, bicycle safety, animal safety, homelessness, and disaster preparedness. The fair’s highlights include 30-minute public safety training opportunities, emergency preparedness supplies and services vendors, and wildfire insurance information.

SUN, SEPT. 15

ART SHOW AT LEGACY PARK

Malibu Art Association invites the community out for an Art Show on Sunday, Sept. 15, at Legacy Park. The show will feature many of its artists who work in several mediums, from painting, sculpture, photography, mosaics, and more. The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join us for a lovely day in the park.

TUES, SEPT. 17

MALIBU/LOST HILLS ANNUAL INTERFAITH AND PASTRY

The Malibu/Lost Hills is honored in invite the community to the Annual Interfaith Prayer & Pastry on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, 27050 Agoura Road, Agoura. Share reflections on the wellness and safety of our communities and real-time crime and disaster center tour. Sponsored by the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Station. Speakers include Capt. Jennifer Seetoo, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Malibu/Lost Hills Station, and more. Please email RSVP to: losthills.howgroup@gmail.com. No later than Tuesday, Sept. 10.

TUES, SEPT 17

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

Dr. Safiya Noble is a 2021 MacArthur Fellow, a recipient of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, and author of the highly acclaimed “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism.”

Noble’s research focuses on how digital media impacts our lives and intersects with issues of race, gender, culture, and technology. In this talk, she will discuss her book and delve into issues ranging from marginalization and misrepresentation in commercial information platforms like Google Search, to the profound power struggles that violate civil, human, and collective rights through AI and machine learning projects. RSVP required. On Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SAT, SEPT. 21

DISCOVER SCUBA DIVING

If you want to try scuba diving, take the plunge into the PADI® experience at the Malibu Community Pool with highly-trained Malibu Divers PADI® Professionals on Saturdays, Sept. 21, and Sept. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is open online at MalibuCity.org/Register. Instructed by the Malibu Divers. Scuba gear is provided.

SAT, SEPT. 21

EASTWOOD RANCH GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Join Eastwood Ranch on Saturday, Sept 21, from 12 to 4 p.m. for the grand opening of the long-awaited Eastwood Ranch Rescue & Adoption Center in Agoura Hills. The event will feature tours of the new facility, meet and adopt pets, raffle prizes, goodie bags, and more. The address is 28260 Dorothy Drive, Agoura Hills. For more information, please see eastwoodranch.org

SAT, SEPT. 21

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Hosted by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall, Caffeinated Verse is a monthly poetry workshop that includes featured reader Ronald Koertge, followed by an open mic format. The workshops are open to poets of all levels. On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

SUN, SEPT. 22

TINY TOT OLYMPIC GAMES

Join the Community Services Department and community class instructors for the 2024 Tiny Tot Olympics! The event for ages 2-6 will take place at on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park and will feature Olympic Games, an Olympic Village, bounce houses, and an art activity. Sports include basketball, baseball, equestrian, skateboarding, soccer, tennis, track, and more! Preregistration is recommended. Registration is not required for accompanying adults.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates, follow up on instagram@malibufarmersmarket.

WEEDING EVENT AT POINT DUME

Join fellow preservationists the second Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Point Dume Preserve at Birdview and Cliffside Drive to keep the headlands poison-free. Please bring gardening gloves and be prepared to do some hand weeding with some of your wonderful neighbors. Parking is available at Westward Beach.

MEET THE MAKERS: SIP & SHOP AT THIRD SPACE

Shop our local, handmade, and sustainable products while getting to know our local creatives and the story behind their brands at Third Space every third Sunday of the month. The next one is on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. in partnership with Malibu Village Books.

TOTAL BODY WORKOUT

A comprehensive low-impact strengthening class targeting all the major muscles of the upper and lower body with specialattention to form, stabilization, core strength, and balance. Please bring your own hand weights and yoga mats. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The classes are from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. $5 per class. Pre-registration is recommended. At the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.

KNITTING

Join the City of Malibu’s Community Service Department and Sheila Rosenthal for a knitting workshop that takes place on Mondays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. This program is a welcoming gathering space for fiber artists that fosters community through open stitch. Make a scarf, hat, blanket, or homemade gift. No experience necessary. Please bring size 8 needles and one skein of yarn. This is an ongoing, drop-in program. Instructed by Sheila Rosenthal.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

SENIOR CHOIR

Learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Every Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall Senior Center. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano

