Letter to The Letter: Dirty tricks/election fraud

Dear Editor,

I am writing to lodge a formal election fraud complaint and/or to request information about who else, if anyone, this should be sent.

Today [Aug. 2] a friend sent me a message on FB [Facebook] Messenger reflecting that they had received a racist message from me about smash and grab activity.

It was a video from a FB page called “Savvy Blacks.” I did NOT send that video, and it can be seen from the messenger chain that the message did not originate on my device. Apparently, someone either hacked my account or replicated the look and feel of my messenger.

It is anyone’s guess who else received the fraudulent message. It is also apparent that this is election-related, coming when it does. There have also been other “dirty tricks” occurring lately, which I will be pleased to explain to whoever ends up investigating this complaint.

In addition to lodging an election fraud complaint, I note that there have been many false and misleading posts on social media about me, some of which also reference “Adrian” (with the context clearly reflecting that the reference is to Adrian Fernandez). On account of that, I formally request that this issue be investigated in connection with whatever HR investigation is occurring of Adrian’s complaint — which I requested after receiving Adrian’s letter, and which I now understand to be legally required, in any event. I have no personal knowledge of Adrian’s involvement in the posts or other shenanigans, but there have been many strange things occurring since Adrian took a leave of absence (if that is a correct characterization of his status), and I believe that the substance of his letter, combined with his other actions (including emails he sent to me and possibly others) and/or those of others purporting to speak on his behalf reflect a degree of irrationality that warrants consideration in connection with the investigation of his complaint.

I am copying Doug, in his capacity as the Mayor, because I believe he should know what is going on. I also am copying the Malibu Times so that they know the dirty tricks / election fraud that is occurring in connection with the upcoming election.

Bruce Silverstein, Malibu City Councilmember

