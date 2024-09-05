Driving Change: A deadly stretch of asphalt might be getting safer

By Michel Shane

Labor Day is a cherished tradition, often synonymous with family get-togethers and the iconic end-of-summer chili cook-off. Yet, this year marked an important milestone in our road safety efforts with the introduction of SB 1297. This legislation will allow Malibu to participate in the speed camera pilot program, a five-year initiative promising safety improvements for our community.

The recent passage of SB 1297, led by Senator Ben Allen and co-authored by Jacqui Irwin, Laura Friedman, and Henry Stern, represents a significant turning point for our community. Supported by the City of Malibu’s engagement and advocacy from individuals like myself, this legislation allows the installation of five-speed cameras along PCH. We can feel proud of this progress, but it’s just the start.

It’s essential to activate these cameras quickly. They will not only issue tickets, but also save lives and fund road safety improvements and driver education. This is more than a mere formality. Statistics indicate a decrease in crashes and fatalities by up to 42 percent. It’s a critical step to change PCH from a dangerous stretch into a safe passage. The potential revenue from these cameras is significant, and reinvesting it in road and educational enhancements will make the environment safer for all.

The momentum for change was sparked by the tragic losses of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. Their memories fuel our fight for a safer PCH. We owe it to them to ensure their deaths were not in vain. By committing to change, we can save countless lives. The pain of their loss still echoes through our community, and it’s that pain that drives us to demand better.

At the recent Caltrans meeting about the PCH Phase 2 redevelopment plan, only about 70 people attended to shape the future of our main road. Given the dangers of PCH, the community’s indifference is unacceptable. We’re all busy, but ensuring our safety demands more effort. It’s not up to someone else. It’s up to you. If we don’t speak up for our future, we lose the right to complain when problems arise. It’s easy to get lost in our routines, but this issue affects everyone. It’s time to raise our voices. Or would you rather bury someone you love?

I’ve often criticized Caltrans’ inaction, but things have changed. If a slow-moving entity like Caltrans can adapt, we must embrace their newfound awareness. What more can I say? While there’s a chance it’s just lip service, the recent Tuesday meeting felt genuinely sincere and different.

Caltrans diligently integrates futuristic technology into its redesigns, proving change is achievable. Rather than merely complaining, we must actively shape our future. The lack of involvement, especially post-Pepperdine tragedies, is concerning. Our input is vital for balanced change that meets everyone’s needs. Simply demanding change isn’t enough; we must participate actively in its creation.

A portion of the discussion highlighted the need for protected bike lanes. Imagine the joy of safe coastal rides if Caltrans includes dedicated lanes in their redesign. Our active participation can make this a reality. Although picturing PCH as a safe haven for cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians might seem like a dream, it’s possible with our dedication.

Proactive engagement is vital. Expressing our concerns and aspirations is essential. Could you reflect on what we’ve achieved by urging officials to implement changes affecting us directly? SB 1297 and SB 1509 have brought crucial safety measures, with one focusing on Malibu and the other on the entire state. These bills passed due to relentless advocacy and challenging norms.

Moreover, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath exemplifies a no-nonsense attitude toward change. She avoids empty promises or lengthy timelines. Recognizing our community’s long-standing neglect, she is committed to action. We anticipate her insights on PCH’s future at the business roundtable on Friday, Sept. 4, where, like Senator Allen and our other representatives, she insists on actual progress.

Indifference is no longer an option. The time to act is now, beginning with us. Staying engaged, attending meetings, and continually seeking improvement are crucial. Although challenges and setbacks are unavoidable, giving up is not a choice. We must persevere for ourselves, our children, and in honor of those we’ve lost.

I urge everyone to vote and join the virtual meeting to shape our future. Whether it seems like a dream or reality, every action counts. Our voices matter. Let’s honor the loss by working for a safer PCH for all. Let’s turn our anger and grief into action. Together, we can achieve this. As I’ve often said, “You don’t want to walk in my shoes.”

We are at a crossroads. We can either pursue a path of tragedy and inaction or rise to demand something better. Is this our tipping point? The choice is ours. Let’s choose life and change to create the community Malibu deserves. Let’s make Malibu a future model for other cities to emulate.

Here is a link to the questionnaire from Caltrans: engage.dot.ca.gov/l2172.

Round Two Public Engagement Workshop

On Sept. 12, the Virtual Public Engagement Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m.

Registration link: cadot.webex.com/webappng/sites/cadot/meeting/register/5927eb9668f74b9a982cc467ac960ee9?ticket=4832534b00000007d4c1f2aab9bc8c8ce249b0a553b890aa05c4940fba6c5b32f81e703038609cbe×tamp=1725140413318&RGID=r545ba32f1f2a81e5abaa56c82d092129

Please write me at 21milesinmalibu@gmail.com.

