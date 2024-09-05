Residents weigh in on Caltrans’ latest PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study at workshop

Bike paths are a top priority for residents and safety advocates

Making PCH safer for bicyclists, parking improvements, and reducing the speed limit became Malibu residents’ top priority at the latest Caltrans PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study workshop on Aug. 28.

Residents and community members had another opportunity to share their suggestions and concerns on the improvements that have been proposed so far.

The group discussion followed up with last month’s improvements ideas, and the workshops have been attended by the same residents who have attended the first few meetings.

“Given the dangers of PCH, the community’s indifference is unacceptable. We’re all busy, but ensuring our safety demands more effort. It’s not up to someone else. It’s up to you. If we don’t speak up for our future, we lose the right to complain when problems arise,” Malibu resident and co-founder of the Emily Shane Foundation Michel Shane said in his latest Letter to the Editor. “It’s easy to get lost in our routines, but this issue affects everyone. It’s time to raise our voices. Or would you rather bury someone you love?”

The group mainly focused on the 22-mile stretch within Malibu city limits. Options included reducing of speed, adding landscape medians, more sidewalks, paved shoulders, turn lanes, speed bumps, building bridges, parking spaces, and roundabouts. Of those, adding sidewalks, medians, parking improvements, and bike lanes have been the main priorityto make improvements.

Shane continues to say the importance of community input is vital for a “balanced change that meets everyone’sneeds,” and said the most recent meeting felt genuinely sincere and different.

“I’ve often criticized Caltrans’ inaction, but things have changed. If a slow-moving entity like Caltrans can adapt, we must embrace their newfound awareness,” he said. “Simply demanding change isn’t enough; we must participate actively in its creation.”

Michel said a portion of the discussion highlighted the need for protected bike lanes.

“Although picturing PCH as a safe haven for cyclists, drivers, and pedestrians might seem like a dream, it’s possible with our dedication,” he said.

Executive Director for Streets Are for Everyone Damian Kevitt is an advocate for bike lanes.

“My concern, as Streets Are For Everyone, is to make sure that the proposed design maximizes safety and reduces fatalities in every way possible, including emergency access in the event of a minor or major disaster,” Kevitt said in an email. “SAFE is not insisting on a two-way cycle track as the best solution considering the types of bike riders who use PCH … the simplicity is that the current space restrictions and frequent driveways would not allow the design of a cycle track that is safe and fast enough for the types of cyclists who are using PCH. This means they will continue to use the road to travel, causing slows for vehicles and defeating the purpose of the safety upgrade.”

Public Works Chair Jo Drummond attended the meeting and is an advocate for bike lanes in Malibu.

“If it existed when my girls were in school we would have rode our bikes to school every day for an hour and kept at least one car off the road,” Drummond said. “I also would have regularly biked to Cross Creek with friends or Ralphs if there was a safe bike lane to travel into town.”

Drummond said she hopes PCH will be safe for her family to bike on PCH instead of driving.

“I know not the only one in Malibu who would love a safe way to travel via bicycle through Malibu,” Drummond said.“With proper parking lots already available for bicyclists at Topanga and the center of town and Zuma it should definitely reduce the number of cars on PCH and make PCH the boulevard we all desire and reduce speed limits.”

She also said she loved the design prototype presented in the last meeting for the central commercial district of town with the sidewalks, two-way protected bike lanes and landscaped medians and still maintain four lanes so that one lane can always be used for emergencies.

“We need to protect our residents and visitors outside of their cars more than inside their cars it seems and this re-design is the best plan for this,” Drummond said. “In the meantime hopefully, the speed cameras will be approved soon and save more lives from reckless speeding in Malibu.”

The next public engagement workshop is on Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Zoom. To learn more, visit Malibucity.org.

