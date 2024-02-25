The following incidents were reported between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12

1/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key under a pile of trash on the sidewalk next to his vehicle, and upon return, his keys were missing, and his wallet was missing from inside. The victim received a notification of a withdrawal from his account for $4,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/11

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near the Mobil gas station near Las Flores was vandalized, and the tire was stolen. The front bumper and the front tire and rim were damaged. The damage was estimated to cost $1,100 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/11

Grand Theft

An estimated $2,200 worth of power tools and equipment were stolen from a construction site on Rambla Pacifico. The security camera showed a gray Jeep drive up to the property and take the equipment. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

