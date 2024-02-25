Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Feb. 26

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of Commendations to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies Francisco Espinoza, Jake Lobato, Daniel Bautista, and Rick Vigil for their Rescue of a Drowning Individual.
New Items:
- Initiate Amendments to Malibu Municipal Code Chapter 17.41 (Malibu Dark Sky).
- Professional Services Agreement for City Hall Solar Power Project.
- Los Angeles County Measure M Transportation Funding Agreement.
- Memorandum of Understanding with Los Angeles County Flood Control District.
- Resolution Extending the Declaration of the Existence of a Local Emergency Regarding.
- Conditions on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
- Investment Report for the Month Ending Jan. 31, 2024.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Civic Solutions, Inc.
- Report on Planning Clearances Issued for Formula Retail Businesses within Cross Creek.
- Ranch Shopping Center (Location: 23465 Civic Center Way) pursuant to Settlement Agreement between City of Malibu and Cross Creek Ranch Malibu, LLC.
New Business (Continued):
- Strategic Plan Project Update (Continued from Feb. 12)
- Wastewater and Recycled Water Rate Study and Proposed Rates
- Mid-Year Commission Activity Reports
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Appeal No. 23-008 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-52 (Skatepark at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellant, 600 Spring LLC)
- Approval of Use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fiscal Year 2023- 2024.
Council Items:
- Proposed Advocacy for Changes to the California State Vehicle Code to Deter Excessive Speeding on PCH (Mayor Pro Tem Stewart and Councilmember Grisanti) (Continued from Feb. 12)
