Malibu Canyon Road will reopen 7 a.m. Monday morning after Public Works geologists and engineers recessed the road to ensure they can safety reopen after a rockslide covered both lanes Wednesday morning last week. Caltrans and LA County Public Works have been clearing large amounts of water and debris covered both lanes of the Canyon causing concern over the hillside’s stability.

🟢 #MalibuCanyon Road Reopening Alert! 🟢



Great news! After intensive cleanup efforts and a thorough safety assessment, Malibu Canyon Road will reopen for the Monday morning rush at 7:00 am. Your safety is always our top priority. Drive safely, and have a great week! pic.twitter.com/acOvCLaa0L — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) February 26, 2024

On Sun. Feb 25, PW geologists and engineers, with the help of drone recon, will reassess if the road can safely reopen in time for Monday's morning rush. Public safety is our top priority, and we're working tirelessly to manage this situation.



🛣️Updates: https://t.co/m42tAPVwcS. pic.twitter.com/2crCF6fWCJ — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) February 24, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...