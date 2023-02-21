The following incidents were reported between Jan. 21 and Jan. 31

1/21

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid his key under his vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s iPhone, wallet, and an estimated $250 in cash was stolen.

1/22

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and the front passenger side window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair. The victim had surveillance footage of two individuals, a male and female, who were seen walking towards vehicles with a flashlight at around 3:50 a.m., looking through windows of cars in parking garages on his street. The surveillance video did not show the suspects shattering the glass to the victim’s vehicle, so the deputy could not determine if the individuals were involved in the incident. The footage was uploaded to the system for evidence.

1/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked along Pacific Coast Highway was broken into, and the window was shattered. The victim said a sweater worth $50 was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $1,500 to repair.

1/24

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and an iPhone, key fob and wallet was stolen. The victim left the key fob underneath a small cardboard box in bushes nearby and went surfing. There was no sign of forced entry. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

1/30

Grand Theft

A Macbook worth $1,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked near the Shell gas station on Cross Creek Road. The victim was a Pepperdine University student. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

1/31

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Coastline Drive was broken into and two catalytic converters worth $25,000 were stolen. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

1/31

Petty Theft

Patio furniture worth $379 was stolen from a property on Corral Canyon. The victim received a notification that his package was delivered; however, when he checked, he was unable to locate it. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

1/31

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Corral Canyon was broken into and an estimated $6,900 of miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim said they had forgotten they left the key inside the vehicle. There were no surveillance cameras available for evidence.

