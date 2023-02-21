HomeNewsBreaking News
One right lane of northbound PCH closed from Temescal to Entrada for water main repairs

The northbound shoulder and right lane of PCH will be closed from east of Temescal Canyon Road to west of Entrada Drive from today, Tuesday, February 21 at 2 p.m., until Wednesday, February 22, 2 p.m. for LA County Public Works water main repairs. 

LA County Public Works will be connecting a new section of pipe to the existing transmission main as part of the District No. 29 Malibu Branch Feeder 30-inch Realignment project. 

For more information, call Waterworks District 29 877-637-3661 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays, or 800-675-4357 (HELP) after hours.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.

