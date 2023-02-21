Letter to the Editor: Leaving Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear City Council,

I am writing to express my support for keeping the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park. I have been a long-time resident of Malibu, and I make it a point to visit the market every Sunday. The market is not only a place for me to pick up the freshest produce and delicious food, but it is also a place where I can spend time with my family, including my son and beautiful grandchildren.

One of the things I love to do when selling a home in Malibu is to highlight the wonderful boutique market that we have in our community. It truly is a special and unique feature of our town. As the sponsor of a yearly animal rescue event called “Paws for a Cause,” I have seen first-hand the impact that the Malibu Farmers Market can have on our community. Last year, we were able to bring in 100 animals and find homes for 30 of them, all while raising money to donate to the rescues.

I want to thank the city council for their efforts in finding a place that truly deserves the Malibu Farmers Market. Legacy Park is the perfect location for our market, and I believe that it has taken it to the next level. It is my hope that you will do everything in your power to keep the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park.

Irene Dazzan-Palmer, Malibu

