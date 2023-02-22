HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letters To The Editor

Letter to the Editor: Express our strong support for the farmers market at Legacy Park

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
0
151
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor,

Here is my letter to the Malibu City Council Members.

As a long-time resident of Malibu, born on Cavalleri Road and with a family that owns 70 acres in the area, I am writing to express our strong support for the farmers market at Legacy Park. Our family has been attending the market since its inception and has watched it grow into the beloved community asset it is today.

The move to Legacy Park has truly elevated the market, providing residents with a beautiful and pristine setting for shopping, socializing, and learning about local agriculture.

I am writing on behalf of my entire family, including my parents, two brothers, and even our two furry family members, to request your support for keeping the Malibu farmers market at Legacy Park. This market has brought so much to our community, and we believe that it will continue to do so for years to come.

We appreciate the city council’s efforts in bringing the market to Legacy Park, and we ask that you continue to support it by voting in favor of keeping it there. The Malibu community deserves nothing but the best, and the farmers market at Legacy Park truly embodies this.

Thank you for your consideration of this matter.

Isabella (Bella) Antinoro, Malibu

Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Leaving Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park
Next article
Malibu Library Speakers Series with Harlan Lebo
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×