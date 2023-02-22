Letter to the Editor: Express our strong support for the farmers market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

Here is my letter to the Malibu City Council Members.

As a long-time resident of Malibu, born on Cavalleri Road and with a family that owns 70 acres in the area, I am writing to express our strong support for the farmers market at Legacy Park. Our family has been attending the market since its inception and has watched it grow into the beloved community asset it is today.

The move to Legacy Park has truly elevated the market, providing residents with a beautiful and pristine setting for shopping, socializing, and learning about local agriculture.

I am writing on behalf of my entire family, including my parents, two brothers, and even our two furry family members, to request your support for keeping the Malibu farmers market at Legacy Park. This market has brought so much to our community, and we believe that it will continue to do so for years to come.

We appreciate the city council’s efforts in bringing the market to Legacy Park, and we ask that you continue to support it by voting in favor of keeping it there. The Malibu community deserves nothing but the best, and the farmers market at Legacy Park truly embodies this.

Thank you for your consideration of this matter.

Isabella (Bella) Antinoro, Malibu

