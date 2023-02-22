Malibu Library Speakers Series with Harlan Lebo

The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with Harlan Lebo, author of “Citizen Kane: A Filmmaker’s Journey,” a movie-lovers history of the trials, tribulations, and triumphs behind the making of “Citizen Kane,” Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Lebo has written books about “The Godfather” and “Casablanca” and writes about cultural history, science, the humanities, society, and the impact of digital technology. Space is limited for this free event, RSVPs are required. Visit malibucity.org or the Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

