Letter to the Editor: Support to keep Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park

Dear Editor,

Here is my letter to the Malibu City Council.

I am writing to express my support for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park. My name is Kaliko Orian, and I have been a resident of Malibu for many years (although currently displaced as a result of the Woolsey Fires). My egg farm is in Malibu, and I have been an egg vendor at the Malibu Farmers Market since 2015.

It is my experience that the move to Legacy Park has been a great success and has brought renewed energy to the market. Weekly, we receive an outpouring of positive feedback from residents, commenting on how lovely it is to be shopping in such a beautiful location among the native plants. As a vendor and a farmer, it is so much nicer to be offering our products with a background as picturesque as Legacy Park. The Park adds flavor and ambiance to the market experience and makes the Malibu Farmer’s Market even more of a Malibu Destination Spot than it was previously.

I want to thank the City of Malibu for supporting the Malibu Farmers Market during these challenging times. I strongly urge the City Council to vote unanimously to keep the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park. The Malibu Farmers Market is a vital part of our community, and its continued operation will have a positive impact on the residents, local farmers, and the community as a whole.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration.

Kaliko Orian,

Kaliko Farms aka Omma’s Garden

