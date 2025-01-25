The following incidents were reported between Dec. 11 to Dec. 28

12/11

Grand Theft

An electrical generator worth $1,000 was stolen from a property near Encinal Canyon. The victim said they had a security camera, but due to the power outage, the incident was not recorded.

12/14

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Las Tunas Beach was vandalized. The victim noticed large dents on the left rear passenger door and on the front hood of the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000.

12/27

Burglary

An estimated $26,900 worth of items were stolen from a vehicle parked near Malibu Road. The victim left their vehicle overnight, and upon returning the following day, they noticed the rear driver-side door handle had been damaged and no longer functional. The victim’s belongings included designer bags, vintage shirts, and miscellaneous items such as gym equipment and speakers. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/28

Grand Theft

An estimated $1,000 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The first suspect was described as female, black, wearing a brown hoodie and black pants, and suspect two was also a female, white, wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored boots. The suspects were seen putting multiple items in their pockets and walking out of the store without paying. The suspects went into a green truck and went eastbound through the parking lot towards Webb Way and out of view. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.

