Malibu High School graduate releases her first single

Nina Hungerland learned music fundamentals in Malibu, launches her music career in New Orleans

Nina Hungerland’s passion for music has been a lifelong journey, and now, she’s taken a major step forward with the release of her debut single,“Rainy Night.” The sultry, bluesy tune describes the singer/songwriter’s new home in New Orleans, where she’s launching her music career.

Growing up in Malibu, the Juan Cabrillo and Malibu High School graduate grew up immersed in the arts. Hungerland’slove for music blossomed during her years in the award-winning MHS choir, where she honed her skills and developed a lifelong passion for singing.

“I hold those memories very near and dear to my heart,” the 26-year-old said, reflecting on her choir experiences. “We sang everywhere — from Carnegie Hall to Disneyland competitions. It was such a wonderful training ground for me and an amazing way to learn and grow as a musician.”

Her musical journey didn’t stop at choir.

Hungerland cites her time spent with local mentors and her exposure to New Orleans’ rich musical culture as pivotal in shaping her sound. One of her early inspirations was Charles Neville of the legendary Neville Brothers, whom she met through close family friends in Malibu.

“Charles was a huge influence on me,” Hungerland recalled. “He’d come to Malibu once a year, and I was lucky to be around his incredible energy and talent. That’s where my love for New Orleans music really began.”

After graduating from MHS in 2016, Hungerland followed that inspiration to New Orleans, a city she describes as equally laid-back and tight-knit as Malibu, but with its own vibrant culture. Since moving, she has been fully immersed in the local music scene, performing at venues ranging from private events to bars, clubs, and restaurants.

“I’m incredibly lucky and blessed that gigs have been picking up quite a bit,” Hungerland shared. “I’ve been playing all kinds of shows — anything from private parties to event openings. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Now, Hungerland is ready to share her own music with the world. “Rainy Night,” her debut single, is an evocative piece inspired by the sights, sounds, and smells of a rainy evening in New Orleans.

“It’s hard to classify the style,” she says. “I’d say it’s somewhere between jazz and folk, with a laid-back vibe. It’sreflective of all the influences I’ve had over the years, from jazz and blues to funk and classic rock.”

While Hungerland wrote both the lyrics and music for “Rainy Night,” she collaborated with five talented New Orleans musicians to bring the track to life. Their contributions add depth and texture to the song, creating a sound that’s both intimate and expansive.

“I’ve been so lucky to work with some incredible friends and musicians here in New Orleans,” she says. “Their input has been invaluable, and it’s amazing to hear how the song has evolved with their talents.”

The journey to releasing “Rainy Night” has been a long one for Hungerland. As a self-proclaimed perfectionist, she wanted everything to be just right before sharing her music with the world.

“I think I’m still in a state of disbelief that it’s finally happening,” she admits. “It’s a dream come true and something I’ve been working toward for a very, very long time. It’s been a huge learning process, but I’m really proud to see it all coming together.”

For Hungerland, releasing “Rainy Night” is more than just a personal milestone; it’s a way to connect with others and share a piece of her soul. Her debut single is the first of two planned releases, which will eventually lead to a full album. She’s currently putting the finishing touches on the accompanying artwork, which will tie the entire project together.

When asked about the difference between living in Malibu and New Orleans, Hungerland spoke fondly of both places.

“Malibu will always be a very dear part of my life,” she says. “It’s such a small, tight-knit community, and I’m so grateful for the people who helped shape me there. But New Orleans has its own magic. It’s a bigger city, but it has that same close-knit vibe, especially within the musician and artist communities. It’s been an incredible place to grow and explore my art.”

Not only is Hungerland an artist, she’s an animal lover who, while in Malibu during the Woolsey Fire, spent days rescuing animals and checking in on neighbors. She was honored a Dolphin Award in 2019 for her courageous acts and dedication to the Malibu community.

For those eager to hear the rising star’s “Rainy Night,” the single is now available on all streaming platforms includingSpotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

