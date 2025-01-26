Letter to the Editor: Support the Malibu Farmers Market

Dear Editor,

The Malibu Farmers Market has stood as a symbol of strength and community through fires, high winds, and uncertainty. Every Sunday, local farmers and vendors overcome challenges to bring fresh vegetables, food, and a sense of connection to our town.

In these tough times, the Market has become more than a place to shop—it’s where neighbors gather, share, and find solace. We need the community’s support to ensure this vital space remains open. Please join us every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our temporary location on the corner of PCH and Heathercliff. Your presence will uplift local farmers and vendors who travel through smoke and winds to serve Malibu.

Additionally, we’ve launched a GoFundMe campaign to help keep the Market afloat. No donation is too small; every contribution brings us closer to sustaining this cherished gathering place.

Together, let’s support the Malibu Farmers Market, a cornerstone of resilience and community in these challenging times.

Link for GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-malibu-farmers-market

Debra Bianco, Malibu

President of Cornucopia Foundation

