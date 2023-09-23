The following incidents were reported between Aug. 16 to Aug. 30

8/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Winding Way was broken into and their laptop was stolen. The victim locked their vehicle before hiking, but upon return they found the front passenger window was shattered and found multiple items taken. The window was estimated to cost $200 to repair. The laptop was worth $1,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/17

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Leo Carillo State Beach was broken into, and an estimated $500 worth of clothing and surfing equipment was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/25

Grand Theft

An estimated $1,900 worth of surfing equipment was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Zuma Beach parking. The victim said they left the truck open while loading the rest of their equipment, and when they returned, they noticed multiple items were stolen from the trunk. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

8/28

Grand Theft

A gold chain medallion was stolen from the men’s locker room at Pepperdine University. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The chain was estimated to be worth $3,000. The victim told deputies that he found a similar chain being sold online.

8/30

Vandalism

Several businesses were vandalized and burglarized near Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop on PCH. The owner said they noticed the suspects opened the front door, causing damage to the metal frame and the alarm keypad was damaged. The victim said there was no evidence of the businesses being ransacked, but there was $880 in cash stolen from the register. The victim was unable to obtain security footage since the security cameras were damaged. The metal frame was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair, and the alarm pad was estimated to cost $350 to repair. The business nearby, 99 High Tide, was also burglarized.

