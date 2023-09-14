The following incidents were reported between Aug. 12 to Aug. 14

8/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their car in the parking lot located on Winding Way, locked their vehicle, went hiking, and upon their return, the front passenger side window was shattered, and the victim’s wallet and purse were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The went victims purse was worth $200.

8/12

Burglary

A property on Rambla Vista Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the side door frame to the property was damaged, and the lock was broken. The door was estimated to cost $300 to repair.

8/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victims locked their vehicle, went down to the beach, and upon return, they noticed the front passenger side window was shattered, and multiple items were stolen, including jewelry, clothing, an Apple iPad, and cosmetic items. The estimated total value was $2,500.

8/14

Vandalism

A property on De Ville Way was vandalized and the victim found graffiti with gang symbols tagged on the conex box. The damage was estimated to cost $1,500 to remove. There were security cameras available for evidence.

