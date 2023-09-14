Calendar for the week of Sept. 14

THURS, SEPT. 14

THE MINDRY: RESTORATIVE SOUNDBATH WELLNESS WORKSHOP

Join The Mindry for regenerative, healing, and transformative workshops on the second Thursday of the month. The workshops help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. On Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Instructed by The Mindry. Register online at malibucity.org/register.

THURS, SEPT. 14

EARTHQUAKE THREAT IN SOCAL: ARE YOU PREPARED?

Join the California Institute of Technology (CalTech): SoCal ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning Regional Coordinator Margaret Vinci on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on earthquake threat in SoCal.

SEPT. 16 AND 17

TOPANGA ACTORS COMPANY AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Join the Topanga Actors Company on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a staged reading of “The Lifespan of a Fact.” This is a script by Jeremy Kereken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. For more information visit, lacountylibrary.org/malibu.

SAT, SEPT. 16

WES VAN DYKE: ‘VISTAS’ ART EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

The Malibu Arts Commission presents “Vistas” by Wes Van Dyke. “Vistas” reflects realistic landscapes and seascapes that are painted with an almost photo-realistic effect. Van Dyke’s passion for the outdoors and strong connection to the ocean inspired this 30-piece collection of oil paintings. Van Dyke has shown his work in several exhibitions in the region and has been commissioned for work in the United States, Australia, and England.

The Opening Reception is Saturday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m. and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace, followed by a Q&A session with the artist at 1:30 p.m. Celebrate the artist, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

TINY TOTS OLYMPIC GAMES

Kids ages 2-6 can join the city’s annual Tiny Tot Olympics on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway). The event will feature fun, supportive sports stations, bounce houses, face painting, and an art activity with Create Studio. Sports stations will include basketball with Momentum Academies, baseball with Train Goat Gainz, skateboarding with Champ Camp, soccer with Super Soccer Stars, surfing with Aspects Academy, tennis with tennis pro John Rom, martial arts with Joey Escobar, ribbon dancing with Gaylene’s Dance Studio, track with Run Malibu, and a torch toss with the Malibu Aquatics Foundation. Registrations are $5 and can made in advance on the website at malibucity.org/calendar. There will also be a limited number of walk-up registrations available.

TUES, SEPT. 19

SENIOR EXCURSION: THE GETTY CENTER

Each month, Community Services Department staff leads participants on an exciting day trip to a location within Los Angeles County. September’s excursion will be to the Getty Center. Participants will meet at Bluffs Park at the time they are told and then take a bus to the location. Afterwards, the group will go to a restaurant for lunch (price does not include lunch costs). The group will meet at Malibu Bluffs Park at 9 a.m. The excursion costs $35 and will go until 3 p.m.

WED, SEPT. 20

TSUNAMI ALERT AND WARNINGS

Join the Department of Conservation Tsunami Unit Engineering Geologist Nick Graehl and California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Senior Emergency Services Coordinator/Tsunami Planning Coordinator Matthew Palmer on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop.

WED, SEPT. 20

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKERS SERIES: SCOTT FREIMAN

The Malibu Library Speaker Series welcomes Beatles expert Scott Freiman, presenting “Deconstructing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Malibu City Hall. Freiman is a composer, musician, and software entrepreneur. He is the creator of “Deconstructing The Beatles,” a series of multimedia presentations about the composition and production techniques of the Fab Four. RSVPs are required. Register online or call Malibu Library at (310) 456-6438.

THURS, SEPT. 21

THEATER THURSDAY

Lights, camera, action! Enjoy an entertaining movie on the Senior Center’s oversized projection system on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead for the movie title and exact times. Popcorn and coffee will be served.

SAT, SEPT. 23

CALIFORNIA COASTAL CLEANUP DAY AT ZUMA BEACH

Community members are invited to volunteer for the City of Malibu and Heal the Bay’s 2023 Malibu Coastal Cleanup Day at Zuma Lagoon and Westward Beach on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 23 is California Coastal Cleanup Day, California’s largest annual volunteer event, when thousands of community volunteers across the state unite to protect our beach and ocean ecosystems. The event is a great way to keep Malibu’s beaches clean and protect our marine environment. For more information and to sign up, visit the website at app.grammarly.com/ddocs/2160490062.

WED, SEPT. 27

ACTIVE SHOOTER RESPONSE READINESS

Join Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Soderlund on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. for a virtual workshop on active shooter response readiness.

SAT, SEPT. 30

MALIBU TRIATHLON

The Malibu Triathlon, presented by Super League Triathlon, returns to Zuma Beach for its 38th Annual swim-bike-run race weekend on Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. More than 5,000 athletes, including Hollywood celebrities, will test their fitness as they raise critical funds for the Pediatric Cancer Research Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Registration is open at www.MalibuTri.com/Register.

SAT, SEPT. 30

FREE GARDENING WORKSHOP

LA County is offering a free Gardening 101 course covering the simple techniques of drought-tolerant landscaping, organic gardening, and integrated pest management, Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., in-person at City Hall. Learn how to improve your lawn and garden, conserve water, and reduce waste. No reservations needed. Participants can purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop (check or cash only please). For more information, visit the website at pw.lacounty.gov/epd/sg/wk_scheds.cfm.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. The group is led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome, whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

BALLET SLIM AND TRIM

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP/JAZZ DANCE COMBO

Enter stage right to the Senior Center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. The class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Civic Theater at Malibu City Hall. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

MAT PILATES PLUS

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...