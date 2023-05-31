The following incidents were reported between April 21 to April 28

4/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked their vehicle and hid the key nearby, and upon return, the key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim was notified that their cards were used at Bloomingdales in Beverly Hills for a total of $3,476.

4/22

Grand Theft

A Chanel bag worth $5,000 was stolen from a guest dining at Nobu Cafe. The victim said they had other miscellaneous items inside the bag, totaling $2,350. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/25

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Mastro’s Restaurant was broken into and a window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $500 to replace. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/26

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Dume Drive was vandalized, and the damage was estimated to cost $5,000. The damage included a deep scratch around the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/26

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into, and an iPhone, wallet, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim received notification of purchases made totaling to $30,000 in charges made at an Apple and Nordstrom store.

4/28

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Laurel Ridge Drive. The victim said they realized the converter was stolen when they heard a sound coming from under the vehicle.

