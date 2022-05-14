The following incidents were reported between April 19 to April 25

4/19

Burglary

A property on Broad Beach Road was broken into and multiple items from the home were stolen. The items are estimated to value between $4,000 and $5,000. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $300 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/20

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road near Malibu Lagoon Beach was broken into and ransacked. A backpack worth $100 was stolen and the shattered window was estimated to cost $200 to repair.

Advertisement

4/20

Grand Theft

Zuma Jay Surfers was broken into and an estimated $1,000 of merchandise was stolen.

4/22

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Mastro’s Ocean Club restaurant was broken into and a designer wallet was stolen. There was no evidence of forced entry. The wallet was estimated to cost $1,000.

4/22

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near El Matador State Beach was broken into and a designer purse and $3,000 in cash was taken. The victim said they left their purse behind the passenger seat of the vehicle and was unsure how the suspects entered the vehicle.

4/23

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and an iPhone worth $1,500 and designer wallet worth $300 was stolen. The victim was notified of an estimed $50,000 worth of charges made at multiple retail stores including the Apple Store, Saks Fifth Avenue and Best Buy.

4/25

Grand theft

An iPhone worth $1,100 was stolen from Malibu High School. The victim said they left their phone at the bleachers and upon return their phone was stolen. There were no security cameras or witnesses for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...