At around 11 p.m. last night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle that drove off the side of a cliff on Stunt Road and Cold Fire Road.

When units arrived they found one vehicle approximately 150 feet down a cliff. The 19-year-old male teen was rescued and reported back pain. The patient was airlifted to Ronald Reagan hospital.

The incident is under investigation by California Highway Patrol and Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department.

